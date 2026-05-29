Idaho National Guard trains for wildfire season with Black Hawk water drops

IDAHO — Idaho National Guard aviation crews trained alongside Idaho Department of Lands personnel earlier this month as part of preparations for the 2026 wildfire season.

During the training, Idaho Department of Lands crews used reflective panels to simulate active fires while communicating with Army National Guard pilots to help maximize the effectiveness of water drops from 530-gallon buckets suspended beneath UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters.

"Wildfire response demands teamwork, preparation and trust," Maj. Gen. Tim Donnellan said in a statement. "I'm proud of the professionalism our Soldiers and crews demonstrate while training with our state partners to ensure we are ready when called upon by the governor to protect lives, property and critical resources across Idaho."

The Idaho National Guard said its Black Hawk crews remain ready to support seasonal wildfire suppression efforts. More than 250 Idaho Guardsmen have also completed Wildland Firefighter 2 certification training, preparing them to assist with ground operations.

The training is part of an ongoing partnership between the Idaho Military Division and the Idaho Department of Lands, which allows the department to request assistance when its resources become strained.

"Wildfire response is a team effort, and aggressive attack is critical," Idaho Department of Lands Director Dustin Miller said. "Through our partnership with the Idaho Army National Guard, we're building the readiness, coordination and capability needed to protect Idahoans when every second counts."

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