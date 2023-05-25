Idaho National Guard Memorial Day Dedication Ceremony

Watch Now
Two UH-60 Black Hawks flew over the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery Saturday to remember the three pilots killed during a training mission earlier this year.
BOISE, Idaho — In a Memorial Day Dedication ceremony, the Idaho National Guard honored those who have given their lives while serving their country in this annual event, held at Gowen Field on Thursday.

In the ceremony, more that 20 memorial bricks, purchased throughout the year honoring Idaho Soldiers, Airmen, citizens and family members, were acknowledged and placed.

Inclusive of all branches and ranks, the ceremony included a multi-service color guard, the singing of the National Anthem, a Black Hawk helicopter flyover, a cannon salute and single-bugle playing of Taps.

