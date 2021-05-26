Idaho National Guard holds Memorial Day Dedication ceremony

BOISE, Idaho — Service members start Memorial Day remembrances early, honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. The annual Memorial Day Dedication ceremony at Gowen Field drew in a crowd of service members, each with their own reason for attending.

Others involved in the ceremony say the holiday hits close to home. Joining the Idaho National Guard Color Guard, the Idaho Military Museum and the 25th Army Band, veterans also came from the Idaho State Veterans Home in Boise.

"No matter who you are or what you do, whether you serve or you don't serve, be involved in your community," said Kelly Bongiovi, Idaho State Command Chief. "Get out there and just enjoy the weekend and be able to remember the people that have actually fought for this country."

On Memorial Day, the community is welcome at the Idaho Veterans Cemetery for the annual Memorial Day observance. Flags will be placed throughout the cemetery by the Young Marines.

Activities include flyovers by the Idaho Air National Guard's 124th Fighter Wing at 10 a.m. and a Warhawk Air Museum Warbird flight at 11:11. TAPS will be performed by a member of Bugles Across America and followed by a bagpipe lament by a member of the Boise Highlanders.