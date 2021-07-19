Idaho Muslim community preparing to celebrate Eid al-Adha Tuesday

Tuesday is a major Muslim holiday and it's known as one of the most important holy days for Muslim families. It marks the start of Eid al-Adha, also known as the “festival of sacrifice.”

“We name it in Arabic, Eid-al-Adha. We have two Eid celebrations. One of them is when Ramadan comes, and we break our fasting and that’s Eid al-Fitr and then this is like three months from the first Eid and called Eid al-Adha,” Data Management Specialist for Idaho Office for Refugees Malak Al Fatal said.

Every year, the celebration lands on the 10th day in the last month of the Islamic calendar and Muslim families gather to celebrate.

“It's a traditional celebration and in our countries, we missed it here because we do it differently and especially with COVID, so we are doing very limited I think rather than the years before,” Fatal said.

She says they do a prayer in the morning then celebrate with sweets and gathering with family.

“Usually, I go to my in-law's families first and we eat special breakfast which is like dough with cream on it and honey,” Fatal said.

Fatal says these celebrations are primarily private and just with family.

“It's basically with family but in our country, we have it like you would have the 4th of July. You go to the park; you are so busy with people the kids they wear new clothes for Eid. Here it's hard because you know the community of Muslims is like not like big like our country and people are so busy with their work and their life.”

Fatal says she love to be able to see Muslims from all over the world who have made their way into the gem state celebrate this holiday.

“In our country, I will not see it. Mostly it will be Iraqi people but here it's really great to see someone else and try to talk the same language," Fatal said. "You can see those people and try the taste of different foods, be engaging with them and yeah…I like it. It's beautiful to have this opportunity.”