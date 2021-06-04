Idaho Military History Museum Honors D-Day History

This Sunday marks 77 years since the Allied forces invaded the beaches of Normandy to begin the liberation of France in World War II.

The Idaho Military History Museum is honoring the history of D-Day by hosting an open house on Saturday. They will have period vehicles and uniforms on display, weapon demonstrations and more.

Museum officials say it's a way to educate the public and honor those who fought on D-Day and over the decades.

"It's really important to remember this just to keep the public from forgetting how much of a sacrifice was paid over the years to maintain the freedoms that we're able to enjoy today," Jeff Packer, the executive director of the Idaho Military History Museum said.

The museum is on West Harvard St. in Boise, next to Gowen Field. It's open from 10-3 on Saturday with free admission, but donations are encouraged.