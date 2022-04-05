Idaho medical school partnership earns top ranking

The University of Washington's school of medicine, which partners with the University of Idaho in a multi-state medical education program, earned the top ranking among the best medical schools.

The school took the No. 1 spot in the nation for primary care education and family medicine training, according to the U.S. News & World Report rankings.

The partnership with U of I offers an in-state medical school program for Idaho students seeking to join the medical profession.

“It allows our students, people from Idaho, to go to medical school in our state and get a top medical school experience,” Dean and Director of Idaho WWAMI at U of I Jeff Seegmiller said.

The school has ranked among the top two schools for family medicine training for the past 30 years and this is the 27th time the school has received number one for primary care since 1995.

“The ingredients for this amazing thing is really WWAMI,” Seegmiller said. “We have this amazing experience where Washington and Alaska and Montana and Idaho students who are all in the same cohort learning the same content brings this brand diversity without tour curriculum and allows our students to grow up in Idaho, learn and train in Idaho and stay in Idaho and come back and practice in Idaho.”