Idaho Medal of Honor presented to nine first responders by Gov. Little, AG Labrador

BOISE, Idaho — Nine first responders were presented with the Idaho Medal of Honor on September 1.

“These nine Idahoans showed extraordinary courage when their fellow Idahoans needed them most. They put themselves in harm’s way to save others, knowing the risks they faced. Idaho stands with the men and women who wear the uniform. We back the blue, support the red, and honor these first responders for their courage, service, and sacrifice." — Governor Brad Little

The award was given by Governor Brad Little and Attorney General Raúl Labrador to five law enforcement officers and four firefighters, rewarding them "for acts of courage that went beyond what their jobs required," the Office of the Attorney General shared.

"Each recipient of this year's Medal of Honor put aside any thought of personal safety to save the lives of strangers. These men acted without hesitation in the most dangerous situations imaginable to protect others. They are a credit to their families, their agencies, to the State of Idaho. and I was honored and humbled to recognize such bravery." — Attorney General Raúl Labrador

Initially created in 2004, the Idaho Medal of Honor was made by the Idaho Legislature to recognize first responders "who distinguish themselves with gallantry and courage at the risk of their own lives, above and beyond the call of duty," according to the Office of the Attorney General.

The individuals recognized with this award are:



Francisco Torres , a Pocatello Police Corporal and K-9 handler who saved an 81-year-old woman found unconscious in a burning home. Torres entered the building without protective gear, and was exposed to smoke inhalation.

, a Pocatello Police Corporal and K-9 handler who saved an 81-year-old woman found unconscious in a burning home. Torres entered the building without protective gear, and was exposed to smoke inhalation. Justin Buck , a Pocatello Police Sergeant that tied himself to a security fence on the Benton Street overpass to speak with a man standing on the ledge of the fenced area. Buck was able to safely bring the man down.

, a Pocatello Police Sergeant that tied himself to a security fence on the Benton Street overpass to speak with a man standing on the ledge of the fenced area. Buck was able to safely bring the man down. Travis Adams and Jeremy F. Newman , two Idaho Falls Fire Department Senior Firefighters who provided aid when they arrived at a two-vehicle crash that left one car flipped upside down and partially submerged in a canal, trapping four people inside. Both men were off-duty at the time, and rescued all four occupants without equipment or swift water training.

and , two Idaho Falls Fire Department Senior Firefighters who provided aid when they arrived at a two-vehicle crash that left one car flipped upside down and partially submerged in a canal, trapping four people inside. Both men were off-duty at the time, and rescued all four occupants without equipment or swift water training. Harvey Ballman , a Kootenai County Sheriff's Deputy, and deputies Arek Brock and Joshua Orr created a plan to suppress the shooter on Canfield Mountain, taking fire while extracting injured firefighters and trapped residents.

, a Kootenai County Sheriff's Deputy, and deputies and created a plan to suppress the shooter on Canfield Mountain, taking fire while extracting injured firefighters and trapped residents. David Tysdal, a Coeur d'Alene Fire Department Engineer, was shot in the back on Canfield Mountain and immediately paralyzed. He used his chin to call other responders with a warning about the ambush.

These nine men join 92 other Idahoans as recipients of this award.