Idaho Marine keeps veterans moving

Caldwell, ID - One retired veteran is using his love for mechanics to give back to the community. The Caldwell man uses his time and hands to restore wheelchairs.

"Everyone of them is unique in their own way," said Gordy Souza.

Gordy Souza is talking about wheelchairs, scooters, and walkers.

For the last three year, the veteran has been bringing back to life these medical devices for those in need.

Souza said he gets a call from a donor and heads over to collect the items.

"We go through it and figure out what we can use and what we can't use," Souza added.

After he picks up the parts, he gets straight to work. Souza never knows just how long one project will take him, but he knows he loves the work.

"To be able to deliver a chair and see their faces and see the beauty and the comfort of giving them a better quality of life it just terrific."

Something simple as a battery can set him back 140 dollars so he relies heavily on the donations so he can continue helping others.

Once Souza is done restoring them, he passes them along to vet or family member who needs them. This year he has given out nine wheelchairs.

So how many chairs has he given out?

"Just so many of them we lost count," Souza explained.

The 73-year-old doesn't plan on stopping anytime soon.

"This is what I want for a legacy," Souza said.

Souza added that he could give away these wheelchairs because of the community donations and the support of several veterans group.The Disabled American Veterans say they can still use donations and workspace.