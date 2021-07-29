Watch
News

Actions

Idaho man sues Boy Scouts over alleged childhood sex abuse

items.[0].image.alt
Tony Gutierrez/AP
FILE - This Feb. 4, 2013, file photo, shows a detail of a Boy Scout uniform worn during a news conference in front of the Boy Scouts of America headquarters in Irving, Texas. On Monday, March 1, 2021, Boy Scouts of America submitted a bankruptcy reorganization plan that envisions continued operations of its local troops and national adventure camps but leaves many unanswered questions about resolving tens of thousands of sexual abuse claims by former Boy Scouts. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
Boy Scouts Bankruptcy
Posted at 5:17 PM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 19:18:00-04

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho man is suing the Boy Scouts of America for failing to warn children that took part in the youth program they could be exposed to sex abusers.

The man, who uses the name Mark Doe 14 in the federal lawsuit, said he was a member of the Mountain West Council of the Boy Scouts in the 1970s and 1980s. A Mountain West Council spokesperson couldn’t be immediately reached for comment. Doe says in the lawsuit that an assistant troop leader sexually abused him when he was 11 or 12 years old.

The Boy Scouts of America has faced hundreds of lawsuits from adults who said they were molested as children by leaders and volunteers.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light