Idaho man jailed 1 year for driving drowsy, causing death

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - An Idaho man who acknowledged that a deadly car crash might've gone differently had he not been so tired will spend at least one year in jail.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported Thursday that 25-year-old Kalin Menlove-McGinni pleaded guilty in November to attempted manslaughter, a third-degree felony. The charge was reduced from second-degree felony manslaughter as part of a plea deal.

He said in court papers that on Sept. 25, 2014, he collided with another vehicle and "should have been more careful about having adequate rest" before driving home from his job at a Logan, Utah, call center. The driver of the vehicle he hit was 42-year-old Leigh Purser, whose vehicle was propelled into an oncoming pickup truck, killing him instantly.

