Idaho man chosen to rebuild school in Dominican Republic

Nampa, ID -

Stephen Rudy recently had a trip of a lifetime when he got the opportunity to change peoples lives in the Dominican Republic.

"I am the first person from Idaho to have the opportunity," said Rudy.

Stephen Rudy was one of 45 volunteers chosen by a Minnesota company for an outreach program.

"What better way for the company to help kids and education," said Rudy.

The company known as Lifetouch has been teaming up with different education associations since 2000 to helped rebuild schools in Haiti, Dominican Republic and also rebuild communities affected by natural disaster or war.

In January of 2018, Rudy helped build a school for one small town.

"We got into Santo Domingo then it was a four-hour drive from Santo Domingo up the mountains in the rain at night to Kazakhstan," said Rudy.

He said the experience was like none other.

"It was very emotional," said Rudy.

He added that it was also comforting to know the village was in good hands.

"The building we were gonna do it not just serving as part of the school but a hurricane shelter," said Rudy.

The project cost about $30,000, and he further explained the project was worth every penny.

"Without knowledge, there's no way to really advance and so by helping to give them a school we are giving them tools. The tools will give them the potential to make a difference in their community," said Rudy.

Rudy said it is a memory he will never forget.

The school will have open in October of 2018, and Rudy hopes to raise money to attend.