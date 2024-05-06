Idaho man charged with spreading HIV is "the Webster's definition of a predator," says Judge during sentencing

BOISE, Idaho — 34-year-old Alexander Louie has been sentenced to prison for a felony charge of transferring body fluids containing HIV, among other charges after a child enticement case expanded into dozens of charges.

The investigation began in August of 2023 when Louie began an online sexual conversation with an undercover Ada County Sheriff's Detective. Louie organized to meet up with the detective for sex, which is when he was arrested.

As the investigation continued, it was discovered that Louie, who is HIV-positive, was not taking his medication and had been purposefully having sexual contact with men and teenage boys in hopes of transferring the virus to them.

By Louie's own admission, he had sexual intercourse with between 30 and 50 different men and boys, including a 16 year old.

During the sentencing on Friday, May 3, Judge O'Neill said "Your conduct would be the Webster's definition of a predator."

“This defendant’s repeated and egregious offenses negatively impacted many people in our community,” said Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts. “I want to thank the Ada County Sheriff’s Detective and my trial team. Their hard work on this case ensured Mr. Louie was brought to justice in order to protect our community from his predatory and dangerous conduct.”