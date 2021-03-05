Menu

Watch
News

Actions

Idaho man charged with hacking into computers in Georgia

items.[0].image.alt
Elise Amendola/AP
FILE - This June 19, 2017 file photo shows a person working on a laptop in North Andover, Mass. Cybercriminals shifted away from stealing individual consumers’ information in 2020 to focus on more profitable attacks on businesses. That's according to a report, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, from the Identity Theft Resource Center, a nonprofit that supports victims of identity crime. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Identity Theft Report
Posted at 2:14 PM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 16:14:42-05

ATLANTA — An Idaho man faces federal charges after authorities say he hacked into the computers of a Georgia city and Atlanta area medical clinics.

According to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office in Atlanta, Robert Purbeck — who used online aliases Lifelock and Studmaster — was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury in Georgia. He’s charged with computer fraud and abuse, access device fraud and wire fraud.

No lawyer for Purbeck who might be able to comment on the charges was listed in online court records.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Shine A Light