Idaho Lt. Gov. McGeachin to finish year with budget deficit

Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin
COURTESY DARIN OSWALD, IDAHO STATESMAN
Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin directs business as the Idaho Senate convenes during a special session Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Boise.
Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin
Posted at 12:21 PM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 14:21:12-04

BOISE, Idaho — Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who is running for governor, has a $2,000 budget deficit in her office that will have to come out of next year’s appropriation.

Documents obtained by The Associated Press show the state controller planning to withhold McGeachin’s salary this fiscal year that ends June 30 and then make up that pay next year. The lieutenant governor’s salary is set by law, limiting state officials' ability to cut her pay. McGeachin hired a private attorney in a losing effort to avoid releasing public records and was ordered to pay $29,000 in legal fees.

McGeachin's office didn't immediately respond to a message from The Associated Press.

