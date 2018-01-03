Idaho lottery unveils $1,000,000 Raffle numbers

Idaho has a new millionaire. The Idaho Lottery unveiled the winning numbers for the $1,000,000 Raffle late Tuesday night.

Those winning numbers: 1, 1, 9, 6, 6, 4.

There are also two $10,000 winners as well.

Those numbers are: 0, 9, 5, 4, 0, 7 and 0, 9, 2, 2, 0, 8.

The lottery also wants to remind players there are almost 7,000 prizes up for grabs so even if your ticket doesn't match those for the big prizes you'll still want to check your tickets.

You can do that at www.idaholottery.com.