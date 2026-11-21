BOISE, Idaho — As the holiday season approaches, Idaho lawmakers have their attention fixed on potentially dangerous gifts for children — e-motos.

Representative Brooke Green shared that e-motos are often advertised as e-bikes — but these devices reach speeds of over 30 mph, and aren't street-legal.

According to Green, parents are being urged to reconsider purchasing these devices for children who are not legally able to ride motorcycles on public roads.

The legislation that Green and Senator Treg Bernt plan to bring forward during the 2027 legislative session would propose reclassifying e-motos as motorcycles. This would mean riders would need to get a motorcycle endorsement and ensure their vehicles met street-legal requirements before they could hit the roads.

"Parents should be aware that these vehicles are being marketed as e-bikes, but they are actually high-powered electric motorcycles, many of which are not street-legal. Families are spending thousands of dollars on what they believe are bicycles, without realizing their 14-year-old cannot legally ride them down Eagle Road or on the Greenbelt. Kids are getting seriously hurt, and we need to address this before more injuries occur. There's nothing wrong with enjoying these vehicles in the desert or on our public lands where motorized recreation is permitted, but motorcycles do not belong on the Greenbelt, sidewalks, or other pedestrian spaces. We want parents to have the facts before making expensive holiday purchases, and we're working on bipartisan legislation to establish clear rules that keep our communities safe." — Senator Treg Bernt and Representative Brooke Green

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says that statewide, hospitals have noted over 1,000 e-device-related hospitalizations since July, which raised concerns for legislators and generated urgency around creating safety standards for e-device use.