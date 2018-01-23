Idaho leading the nation in rape tracking kits

Idaho - Idaho is leading the way in forensic science. It has been one year since the state implemented a statewide sexual assault tracking system and now all of the cases have been logged.

"Idaho is the first state in the country to implement sexual assault kit tracking on a state basis," Said Matthew Gamette, laboratory system director Idaho State Police

The tiny box right is giving sexual assault victims some answers.

"This is significant because it lets sexual assault survivors see what's happening to their cases,"Gamette explained.

He added survivors of sexual assault can now track their kits from their own home. This system holds agencies accountable for their cases by putting pressure on them to stay organized and on track.

" It makes sure that our victims are not gonna be forgotten," said Kevin Hudgens, Major with the Idaho State Police.

The Idaho State Police purchased over 512 kits last year, and nearly all the kits were used. The lab saw about 107 percent in DNA or biology-related cases.

It's only a year old, but state police see this as a leading way to solve crimes.

" If you commit a sexual crime we are gonna get you," Hudgens said.

Last year Gamette presented the technology at National Forensic Science Week in Houston, and the rest is history.

"The city of Houston I believe is using our kit tracking software to implement this in the city of Houston. They are looking at that model for the entire state of Texas," Gamette added.

And by getting everyone on board, it will be easier to solve crimes and save taxpayers money.