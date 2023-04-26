Idaho Leaders United forms an anti-extremism coalition

BOISE, Idaho — The group Idaho Leaders United (ILU), made up of former gubernatorial candidates, ex-law enforcement, medical professionals and more, announced the creation of an anti-extremism coalition in Idaho.

The group's goal is to curb what they say is rising extremism in the political landscape of Idaho, focusing especially on the risk of political violence.

“This idea of embracing political violence, it’s just got to stop," said Tommy Ahlquist, who is a former gubernatorial candidate and the CEO of BVA. "Again I think there’s been violence on both sides and we’re here to say hey there’s a better way to do this and that’s with civility, it’s with disagreeing, but taking care of our people together…”

Ahlquist is one of the members of ILU. His group says they are aiming to support an Idaho where political differences are met with civility.

While not the main priority of the group, Ahlquist brings up Ammon Bundy as an example of extremism in the State. Bundy, the anti-government activist, is currently dodging a defamation lawsuit from St. Lukes, and people think Bundy's behavior could lead to violence.

However, the group says Bundy is only one piece of the puzzle. St. Alphonsus President and CEO, Odette Bolano is a member of the group and she says the state's politics have deterred prospective medical hires.

“Once they really educate themselves or watch the national news about Idaho, they are less likely to want to come and interview and less likely to consider this home," Bolano said.

The group says their initial goal is to raise awareness of political extremism, but didn't talk too heavily about concrete goals after that. They do have a pledge on their website that outlines goals, specifically creating civil political discourse.