Idaho lawmakers vote to fix road project drafting error

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho's legislative budget writing committee agreed to cover the cost of a $27.5 million drafting error that could have cost the Idaho Transportation Department funding for some road projects.

Lawmakers passed a "surplus-eliminator" bill last year to divide any year-end surplus between the state's rainy day fund -- which is generally intended to backfill the budget in times of great need -- and the department's fund for road projects. But a drafting error caused the amount not to be transferred to the department.

The Spokesman-Review reported that the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee on Thursday morning voted 19-0 to transfer the funds anyway, plus about $200,000 in interest.

The measure still must pass both houses and get the governor's signature before it can go into effect.