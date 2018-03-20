Idaho lawmakers OK adult scholarship bill

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A proposal that would funnel a portion of Idaho's scholarship fund to help adults finish their undergraduate degrees is headed to the governor's desk for consideration.

House members narrowly approved advancing the legislation on Monday after lengthy debate.

This is the third year that Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter has pushed for the proposal. It's previously faced resistance from some members who said the state should be helping younger students and not funding handouts to adults.

According to the bill, 20 percent of the state's scholarship fund would be awarded to adult students who already have some college credits looking to finish their degree or certificate.

Budget writers increased the scholarship fund from $10 million to $13.5 million this year.

The proposal had already cleared the Senate earlier this year. It now awaits Otter's signature.