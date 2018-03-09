Idaho lawmakers introduce last-minute tax proposal

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho lawmakers have introduced a last-minute tax cut proposal designed to provide more relief to Idaho's families.

Earlier this year, Idaho lawmakers passed a $200 million tax cut plan that critics argued was flawed because families with multiple children were likely going to end up paying more taxes under the deal.

To ease that concern, the House Revenue and Taxation Committee on Friday introduced a new proposal to create a $205 Idaho child tax credit.

The original $200 million plan -- backed by legislative leadership and Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter -- had only allocated a $130 Idaho child tax credit. It also reduces Idaho's personal and corporate income tax rates.

House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, a Republican from Star, says he would like to see a higher tax credit, but the $205 amount is a compromise to get enough support from both the House and Senate.