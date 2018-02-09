Idaho lawmakers introduce bill that will allow car booting

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Idaho lawmakers have introduced a bill that will allow vehicle booting operations to continue in the state.

Senate Pro Tem Brent Hill says the bill introduced Thursday will clarify the legality of the procedure that is unpopular with students at Brigham Young University-Idaho in Rexburg.

The Post Register reports last year, a legal review by Rexburg's city attorney found that while state codes permit towing for unauthorized parking in a private parking lot, they are unclear on booting.

Hill says the advantage to booting over towing is that it's a less invasive procedure with less risk for damage.

The bill leaves it largely to cities and other local entities to make rules for booting and having boots removed and allows the booting to be done by privately contracted companies.