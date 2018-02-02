Idaho lawmakers delay vote on science standards

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho House panel has delayed voting on whether to approve new contentious science standards for Idaho's K-12 schools.

The House Education Committee was scheduled to make a decision Friday, but instead chose to listen only to public testimony.

Education officials have long pleaded with the GOP-dominant Legislature that the state's science standards are vague and outdated, but lawmakers have refused to adopt permanent new changes and instead have called for more vetting and public comments. This is the third year lawmakers have balked at adopting the standards despite efforts to downplay the negative impacts of human activity on climate change to appease Republican members

Rep. Julie Van Orden, chairwoman of the panel, says she has not scheduled when members will vote on the standards.