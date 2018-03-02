Idaho lawmakers declare pornography a public health risk

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A group of Idaho lawmakers has signed off on a proposal declaring pornography a public health risk.

The House State Affairs Committee advanced the resolution on Friday. The bill now goes to the House floor for debate.

The resolution does not call for a ban but rather urges state agencies and local officials to recognize the need for education, research and possible policy changes to protect Idahoans -- particularly teenagers -- from pornography.

After approving the resolution, however, that same panel failed to pass a separate measure requiring public libraries in Idaho to install blockers on their wireless networks to prevent people from viewing obscene content in libraries.

Supporters said the measure would have a minimum financial impact on libraries. Yet librarians who testified countered the proposal was government overreach and would be costly for libraries to implement.