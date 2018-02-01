Idaho lawmakers continue to balk at new science standards

BOISE, ID - New K-12 science standards are receiving push back from Idaho lawmakers for the third year in a row, despite efforts to downplay the negative impacts of human activity on climate change to appease Republican members.

Education officials have long pleaded with the GOP-dominant Legislature that the state’s science standards are vague and outdated -- but lawmakers have refused to adopt permanent new changes, and instead have called for more vetting and public comments.

On Thursday, House Education Committee members once again balked at the inclusion of human behavior and climate change nestled inside the standards.

The vast majority of peer-reviewed studies, science organizations and climate scientists agree the world is warming, mainly due to rising levels of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases. Most of the increase in temperature comes from man-made sources.

The committee is expected to vote Friday on whether to adopt the standards.

(By Kimberlee Kruesi, Associated Press)

