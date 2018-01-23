Idaho lawmaker apologizes for inappropriate comment

BOISE, ID - A northern Idaho lawmaker says he apologized to seven fellow legislators for an inappropriate comment he made during an anti-sexual harassment training earlier this year.

Republican Sen. Bob Nonini from Coeur d'Alene said Tuesday that his remark was about a Facebook post, but declined to share what exactly he said during the Jan. 9th training.

Nonini said he apologized to those who might have been offended -- and considered the matter resolved.

Nonini joked that he had a loud voice and had never been good at whispering.

All 105 of Idaho's lawmakers were required to attend the Legislature's "Respectful Workplace Training" -- which focused on appropriate workplace behavior and how to report a complaint against a lawmaker.

Nonini is a three-term state senator and is currently running for the open lieutenant governor seat.

(by Kimberlee Kruesi, Associated Press)

