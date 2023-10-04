Grant applications open for Idaho LAUNCH

Idaho LAUNCH is a new grant program that aims to put more Idaho students on the path to success. The program is part of Governor Little's Idaho First plan, making $75 million available for Idaho LAUNCH students to use in career training and education.

The program provides an exciting opportunity for students in Idaho and launched on October 3.

The program was approved in Idaho State Senate Bill 1167, which passed in March. In a press release applauding the Senate's passage of Idaho LAUNCH, Governor Little said, "There is no better way to support our employers than to get workers through their doors with the training they need to propel themselves and Idaho’s economy forward."

We're helping students take their future to the NEXT LEVEL with up to $8000 in grants for in-demand career training. Apply NOW at https://t.co/r8GkO4o0Si pic.twitter.com/MJ7gvBPynp — Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) October 3, 2023

High school students graduating in 2024 are eligible for a maximum of $8,000 in grants. More information on student eligibility is available at nextsteps.idaho.gov/launch.

Grant money can be used to pay for apprenticeships, job training, community college programs, or 4-year university programs, allowing students to pursue a variety of paths leading to in-demand careers. A list of approved careers is available here.

The application deadline for Idaho LAUNCH is April 15, but don't wait to apply since there is only enough funding for 10,000 Idaho seniors.