Idaho LAUNCH education grants to cover 80% of tuition costs to future CWI students

NAMPA, Idaho — With the rising cost of higher education, Idaho officials are working to make college more accessible. The LAUNCH program at the College Western Idaho will cover almost all of tuition costs to help educate Idahoans.

"If I were still in high school, looking at this program, I think that it would be a very eye opening experience," says Alden Fisher, a CWI student .

That's why Idaho LAUNCH is expanding to help high school seniors take the next step in their careers, without the huge financial burden.

“Coming out of high school, I wasn’t super college bound. But coming [to CWI] has shown me it's a good process to go through,” says Fisher.

The program's goal is to help future Idaho college students take advantage of getting an education in those fields in need of more professionals, without having to leave their home state.

“I want to stay in Idaho. [I was] born and raised in Idaho, I like that. So it was easy for me and convenient,” Cale Schubert, Current CWI Automotive Student.

Some of those Idaho careers in high demand include automotive technology, fire fighting and EMT, nursing, and HVAC. All of which offer plenty of job opportunities across the state.

“That’s the nice thing about the trade side of schooling compared to others, you can just delve right into that and everybody’s always looking for some trade workers,” says Fisher.

As for the launch program itself, residents starting school fall 2024 would be able to sign up and begin taking advantage of the program themselves.

Full list of requirements:



Idaho high school students graduating in 2024

students who start at College of Western Idaho in 2024 for the summer or fall semester or either fall 8-week session

students who continue their education immediately following high school

If you are already enrolled or done with school, you can encourage the next generation to apply.

“I do have a little sibling so maybe he could benefit from it, if he goes to CWI,” says Schubert.

Optimism for the program is already high with state officials anticipating as many as 10,000 students will receive the 80% tuition deal.

“We already know that over 125 individuals have signed up at CWI.edu to get notified when that application opens, so if nothing else you can do that to learn more,” says CWI President Gordon Jones.

The application opens October 3rd. Register to get updates on the application here.