Idaho journalist headed to Florida for SpaceX rocket launch

Boise, (ID) - Space geeks are amped up for tomorrow's SpaceX rocket launch off the coast of Florida and an Idaho journalist will be at the launch site reporting for our partners at Idaho Education News.

Andrew Reed is one of 30 social media journalists to get the opportunity and plans to share his experience with the rest of Idaho.

Reed plans to post photos, videos and go live on the "Idaho Ed News" Facebook page for the launch tomorrow scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time.

Keep in mind though space launches are notorious for delays.