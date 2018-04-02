Idaho journalist headed to Florida for SpaceX rocket launch

Alex Merritt
6:13 PM, Apr 1, 2018
2 hours ago

Space geeks are amped up for tomorrow's SpaceX rocket launch off the coast of Florida and an Idaho journalist will be at the launch site reporting for our partners at Idaho Education News.

Boise, (ID) - Space geeks are amped up for tomorrow's SpaceX rocket launch off the coast of Florida and an Idaho journalist will be at the launch site reporting for our partners at Idaho Education News.

Andrew Reed is one of 30 social media journalists to get the opportunity and plans to share his experience with the rest of Idaho.

Reed plans to post photos, videos and go live on the "Idaho Ed News" Facebook page for the launch tomorrow scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time.
Keep in mind though space launches are notorious for delays.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top