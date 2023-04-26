Idaho Immunization Coalition hosts second annual free immunization and health clinic in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho — The Idaho Immunization Coalition is hosting its second annual health fair, offering free immunizations and health services to all ages, on Saturday, April 29.

The Celebrate Health event will take place at the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho in Nampa between 11:00am - 4:00pm.

This event is free to the public and offers services and activities for all ages.

Services offered will include but are not limited to, free immunizations, health screening for blood pressure, cholesterol, glucose and vision. The event will also be offering critical health and community support, offering resources for mental health, breast cancer screenings, fluoride treatments and senior citizen assistance.

“During the pandemic, many Idahoans were unable to receive their routine wellness vaccinations,” said Operation & Education Director for the Idaho Immunization Coalition, Heather Gagliano. “Our goal is to offer a one-stop shop for individuals and families to get a health check, while also enjoying a fun afternoon out.”

There will be a limited number of free food boxes given on a first come first serve basis. and individuals will receive a $25 gift card for each vaccine they receive, while supplies last.

All community members are welcome to attend to receive these services. There will also be free haircuts, face painting, a bouncy house and raffle prizes.

DJ Gustavo Acosta from Radio Rancho will be broadcasting live from the event until 3:00pm.