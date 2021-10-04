Idaho Humane Society's See Spot Walk goes virtual during all of October

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Humane Society (IHS) kicked off its See Spot Walk over the weekend, celebrating the annual event virtually for the whole month.

The canine celebration started with a parking lot party at the IHS Adoption Center on South Bird Street, where people and pets were able to register for this month's event. While Saturday's event was the only in-person celebration, the fun doesn't stop there.

"Due to the recent uptick in COVID cases, we decided to host the event virtually," said Laurien Mavey, with the Idaho Humane Society. "That way we could celebrate the event for a whole month long versus just doing one day, but we're really excited about doing this because each week we're going to host different contests."

You can keep an eye out on the Idaho Humane Society's Facebook page each week to see what new contests your pup can join. Winners of each contest and the top peer-to-peer fundraiser will receive prize packages.

All money raised will go directly to the Idaho Humane Society to help shelter animals.