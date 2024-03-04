Watch Now
Idaho House votes to repeal needle exchange bill, moves to senate

Wilfredo Lee/AP
Syringes filled with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are shown, Thursday, April 15, 2021, at the Christine E. Lynn Rehabilitation center in Jackson Memorial hospital in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
On March 4th the Idaho House approved House Bill 617, which would repeal the statewide syringe exchange program that provides drug users with safer, taxpayer-funded needles. Now, the bill moves to the Senate for a vote.

The syringe exchange program is a part of the Idaho Harm Reduction Project, which aims to reduce the negative consequences felt by drug users in their struggle with addiction.

The Idaho Family Policy Center is a Boise-based ministry that has supported this bill actively. President of the IFPC, Blaine Conzatti said, "Needle exchange programs have devastated communities. Look no further than our northern neighbor, Canada, or nearby progressive states like California, Oregon, and Washington."

