Idaho House speaker wins GOP lieutenant governor primary

Powerful House Speaker Scott Bedke won the GOP primary for lieutenant governor.

The fourth-generation rancher who is generally considered an expert on the state's water issues defeated state Rep. Priscilla Giddings in a race called Wednesday following voting in Tuesday’s primary.

"Idahoans want consistent, pragmatic, and conservative results to come from the Lieutenant Governor’s office. As your next Lieutenant Governor, I will never embarrass Idaho. Instead, I will continue fighting to protect our shared conservative values and serve as an ambassador for our great state,” Bedke said in a statement Wednesday. “But tonight’s victory is just the first step. Joe Biden and the D.C. Democrats have their sights on Idaho. No matter who you voted for in this race, Idaho conservatives must join together to ensure Idaho remains the best place to live, to work, and to raise a family. I look forward to earning your vote and support in the General Election.”

The race was another battle between an establishment Republican in Bedke against a far-right candidate in Giddings.

In a statement posted to Facebook Wednesday, Giddings thanked supporters for their "devotion to the principles of freedom."

"Today doesn't mark the end of our quest to let freedom fly. I urge you to keep up the fight," Giddings said.

Giddings was censured by her House colleagues late last year after publicizing the name of a 19-year-old intern who reported she was raped by another House lawmaker.