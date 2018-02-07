Idaho House passes $200 million tax cut plan

BOISE, ID - Idaho House lawmakers spent several hours exchanging insults, accusations, and heated remarks before ultimately advancing a sweeping $200 million tax cut plan Wednesday.

In total, the proposal passed on a party-line vote with only the House's eleven Democrats voted against the bill.

However, the lengthy debate involved multiple efforts by Republicans and Democrats to circumvent legislative leadership and kill the proposal by using legislative rules and procedures. All of those attempts failed to gain enough support.

If approved, the plan would reduce personal income and corporate tax rates and create a $130 Idaho child tax credit. The bill is designed to offset the increase in taxes Idaho families are expected to pay under the recently signed Republican tax plan signed by President Donald Trump.

HB 463 must now clear the Senate.

(by Kimberlee Kruesi, Associated Press)

