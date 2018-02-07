Idaho House panel OKs scrubbing science standards

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho House panel has agreed to scrub some references to climate change while approving new science standards for the state's K-12 schools.

Republicans on the House Education Committee voted 12-4 Wednesday to remove language detailing the environmental effects of humans using energy and fuels derived from the natural resources -- such as air pollution from burning of fossil fuels.

However, the House panel's decision isn't final.

The Senate Education Committee must also vote on the standards, where members have the option to undo the House's decision. Doing so would allow the entirety of the proposed science standards to go into effect.

The Senate panel has not yet scheduled when they'll vote on the standards.

This is the third year in a row Idaho lawmakers have balked at adopting permanent changes to the state's K-12 science standards because of references to climate change.

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI

Associated Press