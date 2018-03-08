Idaho House panel advances stand-your-ground legislation

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho House State Affairs Committee has advanced legislation that would codify existing case law surrounding protections for a person who uses deadly force under a serious threat of harm.

The panel voted 12-3 to send SB 1313 to the House floor for a vote.

If approved, the bill would expand the definition of justifiable homicide to include defending one's place of employment or an occupied vehicle and not just while defending one's home.

Republican Sen. Todd Lakey -- the bill's sponsor -- says case law and jury instruction have already established so-called "stand your ground policies" in Idaho, but the principles need to be placed in state law.

