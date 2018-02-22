Idaho House panel advances bill creating "pet friendly" license plates

BOISE, Idaho - A bill creating a "pet friendly" license plate in Idaho has advanced out of the House Transportation & Defense Committee.

The funds collected from sales of the plate would be collected in a "Pet Lovers Fund" managed by the Idaho State Treasury.

At the direction of the Board of Directors of the Idaho Humane Society, money in the fund shall be used for the following purposes:

To improve the lives for dogs and cats in low-income households throughout the state of Idaho,

To enable veterinarians in low-income areas to assist and connect bet owners,

To provide relief to animal shelters and impound facilities by decreasing pet over-population and unwanted litters,

And to provide pet care information to under-served communities.

Start-up fees would be reimbursed to the Idaho Transportation Department by the plate's sponsoring organization. ITD receives $13 per plate sold to offset the cost to administer the program.

The bill now heads to General Orders to amend some language in the bill before making its way to the House floor for a vote.