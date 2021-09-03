Watch
News

Actions

Idaho hospitals nearly buckling in relentless COVID surge

items.[0].image.alt
Kyle Green/AP
A R.N. holds the hand of a COVID-19 patient in the Medical Intensive care unit (MICU) at St. Luke's Boise Medical Center in Boise, Idaho on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. More then half of the patients in the ICU are COVID-19 positive, none of which are vaccinated. (AP Photo/Kyle Green)
Virus Outbreak Hospital
Posted at 11:07 AM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 13:07:45-04

Intensive care beds are full of unvaccinated coronavirus patients at a hospital in Boise, Idaho. Doctors are bracing for the need to conserve scarce resources for the patients most likely to survive.

At St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center, the view in every direction is heartbreaking. In one room, a pregnant woman in her second trimester relies on an artificial breathing machine.

Down the hall, a nurse cries as she recounts the waves of anger and grief that fill her days.

Idaho has some of the nation's lowest vaccination rates, and experts warn new COVID-19 infections could number 30,000 a week by mid-September.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light