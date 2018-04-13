Idaho Horse Expo this weekend

NAMPA - The Idaho Horse Expo is going on this weekend at the Ford Idaho Center Horse Park in Nampa.

The event represents all the breed groups throughout the state.You can watch horses being trained and even buy a horse.

Friday is the breed challenge with 10 different breeds. Saturday night will feature entertainment with bareback riders. Sunday will wrap up with local and national clinicians.

The director for the Idaho Horse Expo says he looks forward to watching the kids participate.

"So what's neat to see, these little kids riding these big horses and fast forward five, six, seven years, they're competing for Miss Rodeo Idaho. They're going on to be productive members of our society and that's really cool to see how the horse community has sponsored those kids and brought them forward," said Myron Amsden, Direcotor, Idaho Horse Expo.

Tickets are 10 dollars for adults, eight dollars for seniors and military, and kids 12 and under are free.