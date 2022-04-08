Idaho Horse Expo puts on the biggest equine event in the Treasure Valley

NAMPA, Idaho — The Idaho Horse Council puts together an expo every year at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa that features a little bit of everything when it comes to horses, this show has been going strong for 36 years.

The Idaho Horse Expo features demonstrations, clinics, wild horse adoptions, vendors, family-friendly activities and some spectacular shows.

Click here for a full schedule of this event that started on Friday and will run through Sunday, it's one of the biggest equine shows in the northwest.

"We are probably the biggest horse event in this valley," said Dixie Christensen of the Idaho Horse Council. "My favorite part is the horses and the people, I guess as far as the events I like all of them."

The Horse Expo also showcases western culture and history as this year the events feature Civil War re-enactors.

But at this event, the horses and the riders take center stage as we caught the end of the Heartland Jumpers demonstration that showcased horses jumping for the very first time, it was pretty eye-opening to see the progression from this Ontario group.

"We have 20 horses and riders here demonstrating their skills in jumping," said Sherry Gardner of Heartland Jumpers who will close the expo on Sunday. "We are going to demonstrate the techniques of the sport, how to improve, how to get started and offer a welcoming intro for people who would like to know more about jumping."

Other demonstrations include mounted archers, jousters and Fiesta Night Performances as the Esccaramuza Drill Team will perform on Friday night, last year we focused on trail riding.

The Idaho Horse Expo also features the Blue Ribbon Horse Sale and a wild horse adoption on Sunday with mustangs that have been trained by local 4-H children.

The Mustang Mania program is another way the Bureau of Land Management trains wild horses for adoption and we met Kacey and her mare Dixie who Kacey trained for 90 days two years ago.

"Then you can rehome them or keep them after the competition I decided to keep her and now she is three," said Kacey. "We are going to compete in barrels if she likes it and hopefully do a little jumping."

The Idaho Horse Expo opens for admission at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, admission costs $12 and children 12 and under get in free.