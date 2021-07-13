Idaho hop farm 'optimistic' for harvest season, triple digits temps can be a concern

PARMA, Idaho — In late June, the Treasure Valley was hit by a windstorm causing trees and branches to toppled off, It also tore the roof of one of Gooding Farm’s shop.

Diane Gooding, Vice President of Operations for the farm, says the wind also caused some hop plants to developed windburn, turning the edges brown or burnt.

“It’s been a challenging year. The weather has been topsy-turvy. I think everybody knows we had some cool down in late may kind of slow things down and in June just really heated up pretty fast and the plants get a little confused by that oftentimes,” Gooding said.

The hop cones aren’t quite blooming yet but Gooding remains hopeful for their harvest season.

“Overall the plants are maintaining and we’re optimistic for an average harvest, better than negative,” she said.

In the past week, Idaho has been hit by extreme heat and It can be concerning for the farm. Gooding said if temperatures where in the 105 to 110 it can cause the hop perennial vines to drop it's flowers.

“When we are seeing many days in a row over triple digits they (hop plants) definitely shut down during the day. They go into more of a mode of just trying to maintain their integrity and rather than being vegetated and have a heavy growth,” Gooding said.

There are some steps the farm takes to limit the impact.

“We are doing fuller feeding, giving them extras vitamins and few little odds and end to try to help them stay balanced and just keep the nutrition and the water flowing through the plant and as well as the water management making sure the drip is not too much not too little,” Gooding said.

But according to the United States Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) paints a positive picture for hop acreage in 2021.

In a recent report it forecast that between Washington, Oregon and Idaho, hop acreage strung for harvest will be a total of 60,735 acres a four percent increased from the previous year of 58,641 acres. NASS reports Idaho makes up 16 percent total of hop acreage in the U.S. this year.

Gooding said their harvest begins in late August and is paying close attention to the heat and drought conditions.

“Thankfully here the Boise Project is doing a great job of getting us maximum water delivery. We did have a good amount of carry-over from last year prior. We are cautiously optimistic we will be okay, but if they turn the water off and we aren’t able to irrigate the hops. You have anywhere between two and seven days before the plant wilt and dries on us and at that point, you got to get in quick and try to get them off,” Gooding said.