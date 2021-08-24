Idaho health officials report 18 new COVID-19 deaths, more than 1,000 cases Monday

This article was originally published by Nicole Blanchard in the Idaho Statesman.

Idaho health officials on Monday reported more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 deaths linked to the illness, according to data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

IDHW reported 1,071 new cases since Friday, the last day information was updated. Ada and Canyon counties made up half of those with 324 and 211 cases, respectively.

Idaho has reported 214,009 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The department also reported 18 new deaths in the following counties: Ada (5 new, 504 total), Bannock (1 new, 123 total), Bonner (2 new, 49 total), Canyon (2 new, 332 total), Gooding (1 new, 28 total), Kootenai (6 new, 244 total) and Nez Perce (1 new, 64 total).

To date, 2,301 Idahoans have died of COVID-19, and the state’s death rate has risen rapidly in the latest surge — from a seven-day average of roughly one death per day at the beginning of July to an average of 9 deaths per day by Monday.

Amid the surge in cases, one large Boise event, the Boise Pride Festival, announced that it will join other festivals and events in requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. The festival begins Sept. 10 and runs through that weekend.

Two weeks ago, Boise’s large Treefort Music Fest event said it would require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result within 48 hours prior to entry.