Idaho health officials investigating illness outbreaks linked to raw milk

With the help of local and state partners, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) is investigating a recent surge in illness linked to the consumption of raw milk.

According to DHW, there have been nearly 60 people who have become ill after drinking raw milk since May 19. Of those, 45 people subsequently tested positive for the bacterial infection known as campylobacteriosis. "Investigation and interviews of people reported as ill are ongoing, and additional illness may be identified," added the DHW.

A majority of the current cases are tied to two dairy options, one in Northern Idaho and one in Southern Idaho. Health officials did not disclose what dairy options are associated with the recent illnesses.

"Raw, unpasteurized dairy products can contain bacteria that make people sick, particularly young children, pregnant women, the elderly, and those who are immunocompromised. Pasteurization kills nearly all the germs that can exist in raw milk while maintaining nutritional benefits." - Idaho Department of Health & Welfare

DHW indicated that both dairies are cooperating with the investigations and public health officials to prevent further instances of contaminated milk products.

Symptoms commonly associated with a campylobacteriosis infection include diarrhea, fever, stomach cramps, nausea, and vomiting. Symptoms are said to develop between two and five days following exposure. Illness typically lasts around one week.

Those experiencing the aforementioned symptoms after consuming raw milk should seek medical care immediately.

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