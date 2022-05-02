Watch
News

Actions

Idaho health care provider reports climbing COVID cases

COVID-19
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
COVID-19
COVID-19
Posted at 1:16 PM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 15:16:57-04

BOISE, Idaho — Coronavirus cases are again edging upward in parts of Idaho, prompting some health care officials to urge renewed caution for big gatherings.

Dr. David Peterman is the CEO of Primary Health Medical Group, which includes 22 urgent care and family medicine clinics in southwestern Idaho. He says his clinics have seen testing positivity rates climb from 2% in March to nearly 11% last week.

COVID-19 cases have been slowly increasing in nearly every state as the highly contagious BA.2 subvariant of coronavirus spreads across the U.S. Most of those cases have been relatively mild, however, and vaccination continues to provide strong protection against severe illness.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light