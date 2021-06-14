Idaho groups get $2.4 million to help with housing vouchers

BOISE, Idaho — Four housing organizations in Idaho are getting coronavirus relief funding to help cover the cost of emergency housing vouchers.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $2.4 million total to the Housing Authority of the City of Pocatello, the Boise City Housing Authority, the Southwestern Idaho Cooperative Housing Authority and the Idaho Housing and Finance Association, the Idaho Press reported.

The money will cover 217 vouchers and related administrative costs and is part of $1 billion being awarded to housing organizations nationwide. The U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness said Idaho had around 2,300 people experiencing homelessness on any given day in January 2020.