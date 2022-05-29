Idaho group sends letters of support to Uvalde school

Communities across the country are showing support for the families and friends of the students lost in the Robb Elementary School shooting. Here in Boise, it's no different.

Saturday at the Columbia Village Recreation Center, Erin Volk and Michelle Lythgoe worked to help the Treasure Valley community show support in their own way.

Volk and Lythgoe spent the morning collecting handwritten letters to send to the students and staff of the elementary school in Uvalde.

"We just want to keep the kindness and the small community feel that we know in Boise," said Lythgoe "we know that Idaho has a lot of love to give and Texas just needs an extra boost of it right now."

"It's hard to put into words how you feel," said Boise Firefighter Matt Logue "it's just so heavy on the heart. I think we should just tell them that we are here to support and our prayers and thoughts are with the families.

"I think in situations like this there's no words, I have had such a heavy heart this week and you just feel so helpless when it's something from a distance," said Volk. "While we can always hope this doesn't happen here it's a reality in our world now so we just figured 'Hey we live in the kindest place in the country so let's box some of that up and send it down."

If you couldn't make it to the event, you can send your own letter to the school at the address 715 Old Carizo Road Uvalde, Texas 78801.