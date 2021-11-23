Watch
Idaho governor, top health official again urge COVID-19 vaccine

Gov. Brad Little gets COVID-19 vaccine
Posted at 3:45 PM, Nov 23, 2021
Idaho Gov. Brad Little and the state's top health official urged residents to get vaccinated or get the booster shot if they're eligible.

Little and Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen spoke Tuesday in what is likely their last coronavirus town hall of the year. They expressed thanks that there are effective vaccines available and for the efforts of health care workers nearly two years into the coronavirus pandemic.

The two took questions from the public during the hour-long town hall put on by AARP Idaho heading into the Thanksgiving holiday.

