Idaho governor talks tax cuts following April revenue report

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little is promising more tax cuts after state budget officials on Tuesday reported April tax revenue came in nearly double what had been expected.

The Republican governor in a statement attributes the $1.2 billion April tax revenues to conservative principles. The April revenue includes about $700 million in income tax and $300 million in corporate income tax.

Little earlier this year signed into law a record $600 million income tax cut that includes a one-time $350 million in rebates and $250 million in permanent income tax reductions going forward for people and businesses.