Idaho governor signs 'abortion reversal' bill into law

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho will become the latest state to require women seeking medical abortions to be informed that drug-induced abortions may be halted halfway, despite opposition from medical groups who say there is little evidence to support the claim.

Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter quietly signed the proposal into law on Tuesday without comment along with nearly 50 other bills. The law will go into effect July 1.

Proponents of the idea say doctors can give a woman the hormone progesterone to stop an abortion after she has taken the first of two medications needed to complete the abortion.

Meanwhile, the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has said that there is no medically accepted evidence that a drug-induced abortion can be interrupted.

Utah, Arkansas and South Dakota have already enacted such requirements.