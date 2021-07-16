Watch
Idaho governor against interfering in vaccine requirements

Sami Edge, Idaho Education News
On Friday, Gov. Brad Little announced a plan to use $99 million in federal money to offset state cuts in K-12 spending.
Posted at 2:28 PM, Jul 16, 2021
TROY, Idaho — The governor of Idaho says lawmakers should not reconvene to consider legislation to prevent employers from requiring workers to get COVID-19 vaccinations.

Republican Idaho Gov. Brad Little said Thursday that he needs to know more about it, but his default position is that it's usually best for employees and employers to work out disagreements. The Lewiston Tribune reported that three large health care providers announced policies last week requiring employees to get vaccinations.

That has prompted some lawmakers to call for the state Legislature to reconvene to pass a law dealing with such requirements.

